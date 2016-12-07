Kim Kardashian And Sisters Deny Blac Chyna’s Attempt To Get In On Family Business

The Kardashian sisters aren’t exactly giving their future sister-in-law a warm welcome into the family. Despite the fact that Blac Chyna is marrying Rob Kardashian, and has given birth to his child; the reality star family is preparing for a nasty legal battle in order to prevent her from making bank using the family name.

TMZ obtained court documents that show Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney’s companies are opposing Chyna’s request to trademark “Angela Renee Kardashian.” Blac Chyna was trying to use the Kardashian name for her social media posts and in her entertainment career.

The Kardashian women totally slapped Chyna with some harsh language in the court docs saying that in the event that Chyna is given the trademark, they will “suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill.”

In other words, the Kardashian sisters are telling the former stripper that she isn’t good enough to be rocking their name.

They also accuse Chyna of “deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity” of the Kardashian brand.

Needless to say, this whole ordeal is definitely going to cause some seriously awkward tension at the dinner table this holiday season.

In happier news for Blac Chyna, she recently gave birth to her and Rob’s child: Dream Kardashian.

Chyna’s future husband has been sharing pictures of their new baby girl, and she is absolutely adorable. Last week Rob shared a video of Dream on Instagram with the caption: “@dream loves her new @arthurgeorge87 SANTA BABY kids socks!! From ShopArthurGeorge.com Can’t wait for her first Christmas #LittleAG.”

@dream loves her new @arthurgeorge87 SANTA BABY kids socks!! From ShopArthurGeorge.com 🎅🏼👶🏻 Can’t wait for her first Christmas ❤️❤️ #LittleAG A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Nov 25, 2016 at 9:15am PST

On Tuesday, Rob shared a picture of Dream fast asleep. He captioned the cute snap: “Sleep baby,,,,best thing that has ever happened to me in my life.”

Sleep baby,,,, best thing that has ever happened to me in my life A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 6, 2016 at 10:54am PST

How do you think Blac Chyna will react to the Kardashians blocking her attempt to use the family name?

