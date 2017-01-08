Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Both Make Returns To Social Media

With the new year now here, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are likely glad for a fresh start. The celebrity couple had an extremely tumultuous 2016, but now both have made returns to social media.

Since the Paris robbery, 36-year-old Kim Kardashian has been noticeably absent from the public eye. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also refrained from posting regularly on Instagram and Facebook while she recovered from the horrifying experience.

Kim’s husband, Kanye West, has also been dealing with turmoil in his personal life. The “Fade” rapper suffered an emotional breakdown that landed him recently. Clearly the 39-year-old musician is feeling better as he took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a rare family photo with Kim and their two children, North and Saint.

Kanye West tweeted the family picture with the caption: “Happy Holidays.”

Kanye’s followers were clearly happy that he is posting on social media again. Since sharing the photo, it’s been retweeted more than 68k times, and been liked over 236k times on Twitter.

As for Kim Kardashian, she surfaced on Instagram after one of her friends gave birth to two twin boys. The Selfish author made an appearance at the hospital to support her makeup artist pal, Joyce Bonelli, and shower the adorable newborns with kisses.

Bonelli posted the images on Instagram with the caption: “The Boys ‘First Kiss’ From Auntie KiKi @kimkardashian WELOVEYEEWW #BonelliTavernitiTwins #ILOVEMYFAMILY.”

Since the Paris robbery, Kim Kardashian has only surfaced on social media via her sisters’ accounts. During Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party, Khloe took several videos of Kim.

Kardashian also managed to temporarily take over her sister Kylie Jenner‘s account by taking a video while trying to locate Jenner.

Even though Kim Kardashian hasn’t posted on her personal social media accounts yet, it looks like she is slowly but surely making her way back into the spotlight.

Are you excited that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have returned to social media?

