Kiefer Sutherland Explains Failed Engagement With Julia Roberts

Nearly twenty-five years after his engagement to Julia Roberts was broken off, Designated Survivor actor Kiefer Sutherland has opened up about the couple’s relationship.

The Hollywood stars met on the set of 1990 film Flatliners, and quickly fell in love with one another. They got engaged not long after filming the movie, but it was subsequently broken off by Roberts only three days before the wedding.

The 49-year-old actor told Jess Cagle of People Magazine, “We were young and we were both very much in love.” Sutherland recalled, “We had decided we wanted to get married, but then this other thing kind of took over. She was arguably the most famous woman in the world, and this wedding that was supposed to be something between the two of us became something so big.”

The couple’s planned nuptials were scheduled to take place on June 14, 1991 with 150 guests in attendance at the ceremony held at 20th Century Fox’s Soundstage 14, which was decorated to look like a garden paradise, according to Daily Mail.

“Then, in the middle of that,” Sutherland continued, “I think she had the courage — it wasn’t what she wanted to do in the end. I thinnk it took a lot of courage, even amongst all of that other stuff, to be able to say, ‘I can’t do this.’”

Even though Roberts terminated their engagement, Sutherland only had kind things to say about Julia Roberts.

For 12 years now, Roberts has been married to director Daniel Moder.

“I think she was being realistic for herself. I think that’s much better,” Sutherland concluded.

