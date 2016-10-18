Kid Throws Up On Roller Coaster In Slo-Mo

For anyone with a weak stomach, this video definitely might not be for you.

One kid at the State Fair in Texas began feeling a little queasy when going for a ride on this massive roller coaster. After a couple rotations, the child just could not hold it in any longer, and got sick while the ride was spinning upside down.

In the hilariously gross clip, the child completely loses his/her lunch in a spewing fountain of puke that seems to flow for a really long time. As the coaster makes it way down, the vomit flies in the air from the speed of the ride and hits other passengers in the face and lands all over their clothes.

For your viewing pleasure, or added disgust, the footage captured by the State Fair was posted on YouTube with a slo-mo effect on the video while the kid was blowing chunks.

The video was posted by YouTube user Jared Aldridge with the caption: “Kid on a ride at the State Fair of Texas pukes while upside down and spinning around. Look to the bottom center of the screen when the Video hits slow motion.”

Since sharing on YouTube, the video has already received over 371k views. One YouTube user named The Flaptrapper made an excellent Sandlot reference when he wrote in the comments section of the video: “Must’ve swallowed some tobacco.”

How would you have reacted if you were one of the passengers on the roller coaster that got covered in vomit?

