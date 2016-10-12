Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Is About To Have A Baby, And Not With Her

Even though they have only been dating for two months now, Khloé Kardashian and her NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson are going to be facing a serious challenge in their relationship. Thompson’s ex-girlfriend is expecting to have his baby this November.

“Tristan told Khloé about the baby,” a source told Us Weekly, “He’s happy about it.”

The 32-year-old reality star does not seem to be bothered by the news, and isn’t letting it get in the way of her romance with the Cleveland Cavaliers center.

Thompson, 25, is expecting with his model ex-girlfriend Jordy C.

According to Jordy C’s most recent Instagram post, she is having a baby boy in November. She shared a pic on Sunday to show off her baby bump at a shower with friends and family. In attendance at the lavish event was Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, who is Craig’s first cousin.

Jordy C, who’s real name is Jordy Craig, shared the image along with the caption: “Although watching and feeling you grow everyday has made my pregnancy such an unforgettable, magical experience…words cannot express how anxious and excited I am to finally meet you! Mommy loves you so much! Muah-Muah-Muah!!!!! #Mommy2BeJordyC #CountingDownTheDays.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was previously married to another NBA player, Lamar Odom, in 2009. Odom has three children of his own.

Tristan Thompson and the Strong Looks Better Naked author first made their relationship Snapchat official during a night out in Miami on September 16.

