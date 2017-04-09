Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Skintight Swimsuit

Khloe Kardashian worked her butt off for her new fit and toned body and she is showing it to the world.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star took to Instagram to share a pic of herself in a skintight bright yellow swimsuit. The one piece hugged her body and showed off her assets. In the pic, she held a shake in one hand and her iPhone in another with a white towel draped over her arm. She finished the look with a pair of colorful sunglasses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pics caption was telling fans and followers about a Q&A she will be hosting on the social media service on April 11th. She will apparently be giving advice on workout tips and telling her followers how they too can achieve the kind of body she has.

The caption read: “I’ll be doing an Instagram Live Q+A on April 11 at 1pm PST to talk about my health and fitness regime and how I stay in shape for summer with @proteinworld! Tune in then to get my top fitness tips and secrets!”

I’ll be doing an Instagram Live Q+A on April 11 at 1pm PST to talk about my health and fitness regime and how I stay in shape for summer with @proteinworld! Tune in then to get my top fitness tips and secrets! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

Since dropping the weight, Khloe has been sharing snaps of herself donning tight clothing to show off her curves and her figure.

A few days ago Khloe took to IG to share a picture of herself in her Good American Jeans. She sported the light blue destroyed denim with a tight white tee-shirt, which featured a plunging neckline. She completed the look with heels while her brunette and blonde locks flowed freely.

She captioned the pic: “It’s going to be a good day in my @goodamerican Good Legs Fray 💙💙.” Check it out below:

It’s going to be a good day in my @goodamerican Good Legs Fray 💙💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

More News:

[H/T Instagram, khloekardashian]