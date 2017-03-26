Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Slim Figure In Spandex Filled Pic

Khloe Kardashian is definitely dedicated to showing off her fit figure. Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted heading to Cycle House in West Hollywood.
The 32-year-old rocked a spandex filled outfit, with Nike gear from head to toe for the Make March Matter event, which raised money for The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The reality star sported black and white leggings with a tank top grazing her thighs. Khloe added a cropped hoodie and coordinating sneakers.
She accessorized the look with large gold hoop earrings and she pulled her blonde locks back into a high ponytail. She shielded her eyes with large framed sunglasses with a swipe of pink lipstick.
A post shared by KuwtKardashians and Jenners (@kuwtkjen) on
Khloe took to Instagram on Saturday to gush about her charity ride at Cycle House.
The reality star wrote: “I am honored to be a part of #MakeMarchMatter,” adding that it’s “an annual fundraising campaign that brings local businesses and the community together to raise awareness of children’s health.”
She added that all of the profits from the bike rentals for the class she is hosting go straight to The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.
I am honored to be a part of #MakeMarchMatter. Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign that brings local businesses and the community together to raise awareness of children’s health. Cycle House and I are Making March Matter by donating ALL profits from bike rentals to The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. I am thrilled and grateful to say that the class I am hosting is SOLD OUT!!!! Thank you dearly to all who bought a bike! All of the proceeds go directly to helping many sick children in need. No matter how large or small your voice is… Remember we all have a voice. And we can all use our voice and platform to do something positive. God bless and again, thank you! ❤️
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
More Info:
- Ashley Graham Shows Full Figure In Multiple Swimsuits In Fiji
- Rite Ora Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction While Out To Dinner In London
- Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Stalker For ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’
[H/T Daily Mail]