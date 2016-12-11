Khloe Kardashian Scorches Troll With Game-Winning NSFW Tweet

Game. Over.

Khloe Kardashian has just recently started seeing (dating?) Cleveland Cavalier Triston Thompson, and it seems like they have been extra close and cuddly as of late. That being said, some Cleveland fans — well, any crazy sports really — think she is cursing the Cavs and causing them to play bad. Because that is exactly how it works, right? The Kardashian, though, absolutely crushed a Twitter troll who said this before deleting their original tweet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They are #1 in their conference but thanks 4 sucking my dick hard enough 2 think I have that much power. Lick on my balls while you’re at it https://t.co/dIJFhw6j3g — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 6, 2016

Side note: the Cavs just started playing poorly and Kardashian and Thompson have been together for a good bit longer than that. But hey, Twitter trolls don’t seem to care about those pesky facts.

UP NEXT on Khloe Kardashian: Khloe Kardashian getting new reality show / Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian get extra close during Halloween / An awkward Cleveland encounter left Khloe freak out / Khloe Kardashian looks super sexy in new GQ photoshoot

Do you think Khloe Kardashian should have unleashed that much fury on this Twitter troll? Drop us a quick answer in the comments section below.

[H/T 12 UP]