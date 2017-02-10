Khloe Kardashian Reveals Ripped Abs Selfie

Khloe Kardashian shared a new selfie on social media and the 32-year-old looks absolutely shredded. The Revenge Body host took to Instagram on Friday to post the stunning snap.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo: “The best project you’ll ever work on is YOURSELF! Project KoKo is an everyday thing. Mind, body, soul.”

In the pic, the reality star flaunts her ripped abs while pulling down the waistband of her skintight yoga pants. To complete the outfit, Khloe rocked a pair of bright yellow running shoes and a black and yellow hooded sweatshirt. The fitness guru appears to be standing in her garage next to a treadmill with a fancy luxury vehicle in the background behind her.

Only two hours after posting on Instagram, Khloe’s steamy pic racked up more than 533k likes and over 3k comments.

Khloe has been outspoken about her journey to a healthier lifestyle and body transformation. Earlier this week, she shared a video from her workout session and it looks totally intense. Check out the clip here.

“I always say to set realistic goals, because then you don’t get discouraged,” she said during an interview with Health magazine. “Do something, and then set a new goal from there. I don’t believe in a quick fix. I like making lifestyle changes.”

Because her body looks almost entirely different than it did when she first skyrocketed to fame on KUWTK, Khloe has taken a heavy amount of flack from haters.

“I get body-shamed now that I work out! But I don’t care what weight I am,” Khloe said. “It’s genuinely about me being healthy. I was never like, ‘I want to lose 30 pounds in 30 days.’ Trust me: I’ve done juice cleanses. I did the Master Cleanse. Like, what would Beyoncé do? But it didn’t work for my body and my lifestyle.”

