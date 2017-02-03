Khloe Kardashian Owns The Day In This Velvet Catsuit

Khloe Kardashian totally stunned in a velvet bodysuit she showed off on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to post a pic of her sexy look.

💚💚💚 The Land 💚💚💚 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

The 32-year-old reality star shared a photo on Instagram with green heart emojis and the words “The Land” in the caption.

Since posting on Instagram, Khloe’s followers showered the snap with more than 1 million likes and five thousand comments.

In the pic, the Revenge Body host is striking a seductive pose while her velvety catsuit hugs her every curve and flaunts her fit physique. She is also rocking a green fur jacket, lace-up ankle boots, and pair of over-sized sunglasses.

While making a trip to Clevland, Khloe Kardashian wanted to look good for her NBA baller boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe also shared several videos on Snapchat in her scorching hot outfit.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Feb 2, 2017 at 12:15am PST

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Feb 1, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s budding romance has definitely been heating up in recent weeks.

“Khloe and Tristan are amazing,” a source close to the celebrity couple told Entertainment Tonight. “Khloe is madly, madly in love with this man. She is the happiest she has been in a really long time.”

When speaking about 25-year-old Tristan, Khloe recently said: “I just think with any relationship, just in life, I think it’s about chemistry and about values. You know, about how two people get along…so, you know how that goes.”

To keep up with Khloe Kardashian, be sure to follow her on Instagram here. Also be sure to check out Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the series returns on March 5 at 9 p.m. on E!

Do you think this is Khloe Kardashian’s sexiest look?

