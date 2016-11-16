Khloe Kardashian Getting New Reality TV Show

Khloe Kardashian is getting her own all-new reality TV series.

The 32-year-old reality star has worked extremely hard since her split from Lamar Odom to obtain a slimmed-down figure. Now, Khloe and some of Hollywood’s go-to trainers want to help 16 other people reach their fitness/weight loss goals.

In an all-new look at the new show, titled Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe opens up about how she has struggled with her weight for her whole life.

“I was always overweight as a kid,” Khloe said in the video. “If I was sad or stressed out I would eat. I had to learn how to then put all of my energy into something positive and healthy for me, which is how I fell in love with working out. I feel like this journey will do the same for you.”

In the show, trainers such as Gunnar Peterson, Luke Milton, Harley Pasternak, Corey Calliet, Latreal Mitchell, Simone De La Rue, Jorge Cruise, and Lacey Stone help 16 men and women participants through Khloe’s Revenge Body workout.

“The first two or three weeks you are working out so hard, you are busting your ass…and you’re like ‘What the f**k?’ sometimes you gain weight because now you’re gaining muscle…it’s not about a weight number,” Khloe said. “It’s about how you feel. Everything that I’m picking for [them] it’s personal for them and their journey…You’re going to start to transform your body and you’re going to have this revenge…let’s make our haters our biggest motivators.”

In addition to the workout plan, a press release explained back in December that the six-episode first season would include “makeovers of scorned exes looking for the ultimate transformation, inside and out.” Khloe also said, “Looking great is always the best revenge. It’s so exciting to be able to mentor these people through their full-body makeovers, and I can’t wait to see the incredible results at their final reveals!”

Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian premieres on E! at 8 p.m. on January 12.

Do you plan on watching Khloe Kardashians new reality series Revenge Body?

