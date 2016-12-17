Khloe Kardashian And Lamar Odom Officially Divorced

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom officially submitted paperwork for divorce on December 9 and were finalized today. This is the second time Khloe has filed for divorce, with the previous attempt being in 2013, but withdrew her petition following a drug overdose. She filed again for divorce back in May of this year.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom Are Officially Divorced–Inside Their Relationship Today

“They are friends and always will be, but they don’t talk in the same way they used to,” a source told E! News. “They became very close after the Vegas incident and obviously Lamar is extremely grateful to Khloe for everything she did for him, but their relationship has undergone a metamorphosis.”

Odom recently admitted himself to rehab, and it appears his drug and alcohol addiction was a big factor in the separation. The initial filing for divorce back in 2013 followed Odom’s arrest for a DUI, and a source then revealed, “It wasn’t any easy decision, but at the end of the day she’s not going to stay with someone who refuses to get help.”

