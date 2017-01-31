Kendall Jenner Shares Party Pic On Instagram, Officially Joins The Booty Club

Kendall Jenner has shared a new pic on Instagram which officially inducts her into the booty club.

The photo is simple, showing Kendall’s butt as she dances at a party. The caption in the picture reads, “love a good party.”

This isn’t the first racy pic the young model has shared on her social media account. Just a few weeks ago, Jenner shared a photo of physique in a two piece swim suit with the caption, “chaos.” Even before that Kendall shared a picture from her V Magazine photoshoot, which showed her getting a snake tattoo on her thigh.

It’s not uncommon for young starlets like Kendall or even her sister Kylie to show off their bodies on social media.

Two days ago Modern Family star Ariel Winter shared a photo of her and a friends butt in a pool with the captions, “Happy birthday to my #1 wifey hoe💋🍑love you to the 🌚.”

