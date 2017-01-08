Kendall Jenner Rocks A Giant Snake Tattoo In Almost NSFW Photo Shoot

Kendall Jenner isn’t wasting any time in 2017. The 21-year-old model has already landed and appeared on her first cover in the New Year – and what a cover it is! Not only is Jenner impressively edgy, but she is borderline NSFW in her pants-less photo shoot.

As part of a series of covers for the January issue of V magazine, Jenner poses on the cover wearing only a white Vera Wang top, a pair of impressive Christian Louboutin heels, and a sexy lace thong. What’s more, the model is sporting a giant – and incredibly beautiful – temporary snake tattoo on her outer thigh.

The tattoo was part of an overall theme across all the V magazine covers. The giant snake was created by artist Jenai Chin. The other covers of the January issue of the magazine featured other models, including Joan Smalls, Amber Valletta, Lara Stone, Ellen Rosa and Carolyn Murphy, who also sported impressive tattoo artwork on their bodies.

In Jenner’s interview for the magazine, she said that she looks up to Rihanna for inspiration, especially when she wants to channel her inner rebel. Riri is considered the “Queen of the rebels,” according to Jenner.

“[Rihanna] manages to pull everything off,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said. “She can do no fashion wrong!”

Of course, Jenner isn’t the only Kar-Jenner member to have a snake themed photo shoot. Her younger sister Kylie recently posed with a live boa constrictor wrapped around her for a 2017 calendar. Even the girl’s mother got a few snaps of her own with the giant snake.

Needless to say, if this sultry shoot is Jenner’s first of the year, what will the rest of her photo shoots look like in 2017?

