Kendall Jenner Poses In Nothing But Panties For Provocative Photo

Keeping Up With the Kardashian star Kendall Jenner has just posted a provocative picture to Instagram.

The model and reality star posted a photo of herself in nothing but a orange fur coat, pink panties and pink strappy high heels. She captioned the picture, “last round.”

last round A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 28, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Although the photo is quite sexy and daring, we are sure it is from a photoshoot. The 21-year-old starlet usually takes to social media to post her modeling pictures.

Recently, Kendall touched down in Paris ahead of yet another Fashion Week. Jetting in from Amsterdam, where she had spent a weekend off in between walking the shows in Milan and flying into France, the model rocked the all-black look in a slick ensemble.

She upped the game from her usual travel wear, which typically includes baggy hoodies, sweatpants and ridiculous floor length jackets. This time she made more of an effort and came out looking like someone from The Matrix film.

She must have known what look she was giving as she took to IG posting a pic with the caption, “blue or red pill?”

blue or red pill? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:31am PST

