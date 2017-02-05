Kendall Jenner Isn’t Just A Reality Star Turned Model Anymore

She’s a model, a reality star, and even an actress, but now Kendall Jenner has added another occupation to her ever-growing resume. Stepping behind the camera for the first time professionally, the oldest Jenner sister is now a published photographer.

The photos were shot for British publisher LOVE magazine, for their #LOVEME17 issue that’s out now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kendall shot for her fellow model, and good friend, Kaia Gerber, as well as famed model and actress Sienna Miller. Speaking to LOVE, Miller said, “I was so impressed with her as a photographer. She’s definitely got an aesthetic. She was really professional, took it very seriously, and understood everything involved.” Coming from someone so well respected and with such deep roots in the modeling industry, that’s a strong compliment.

Love 17 A photo posted by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Feb 3, 2017 at 10:06am PST

Commenting on the experience herself, Jenner said, “Sienna was awesome. She’s so natural and completely goes into a zone, which I guess comes from how brilliant she is as an actress. She killed it. It was a day before we went into the desert, at the Beverly Hills Hotel so it was really intimate. She seemed to find it so easy and she was moving around a ton. We’ve met before but we’ve never hung out. She knows Cara [Delevingne] really well so it was great to get a chance to hang out with her.”

Between things like her racy Instagram posts and her even racier magazine covers, Kendall has been in the news a lot lately. Showing that she’s more than qualified to take control from behind the camera only further proves that she’s a creative powerhouse.

[H/T: MTV News]

Up next: All The Times Kourtney Kardashian Was The Hottest Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Shares Everything From Her Steamy Costa Rica Vacation, Kim Kardashian Goes off on Sisters Kourtney and Khloe