Kendall Jenner Is Steamy In Sheer For New Clothing Line

Kendall Jenner stunned on Instagram today when she posted a series of pictures of herself modeling a sheer top, with no bra, underneath a white jacket with matching oversized pants.

The outfit is from her DropOne clothing line, and she also donned a pair of silver heels, but you can barely notice them under the baggy pant legs.

Kendall has been hard at work promoting the apparel brand which is a new launch from her “Kendall + Kylie” collection that she runs with little sister Kylie Jenner.

2/17/17 A photo posted by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

Kendall just finished up this year’s New York Fashion Week, where she rocked the runway and stole the show.

To wind down after her busy week, Kendall hit the town today to meet up with her rumored “beau”, NY rapper A$AP Rocky, who also did some modeling this past week, at the Calvin Klein show.

She was spotted out in a pair of high-waisted, bell bottom jeans, with a Louis Vuitton T-shirt underneath a brown suede jacket, and a pair of zip up high heels made from, what appears to be beige-colored snakeskin.

The young couple is said to have hit up popular New York hotspot 1OAK, where Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid were also hanging out, and it’s purported that Jenner even did some DJing.

