Kendall Jenner Shares That She’s ‘A Huge Tomboy’ And More Like Her Dad

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner is slowly showing herself in the public eye after the controversial Pepsi ad incident.

Recently, the reality star turned supermodel talked to Harper’s Bazaar revealing private details about herself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kendall is featured on the cover of the may issue of the publication and looks phenomenally supermodel.

Despite her career choice and looking fantastic in the pages of the fashion publication, Kendall maintains that she has never been as into playing dress-up. “I’ve always been the different one.”

“I mean, I’m a girl and I like being a girl, but I’ve just never been into it like they have. I think I get that from my dad. I’d say I’m more of a Jenner than a Kardashian.”

It seems as it’s always been this way as Kendall admitted that she gravitated more toward boys than girls socially.

“I was a huge tomboy,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I had a phase where I wore boys’ clothes. I was always hanging out with guys. I’ve always connected with guys more.”

This comes just days after Kendall was revealed channeling old school glamour as the covergirl for the latest edition of the monthly.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

The catwalk star is Jackie Kennedy-esque with big hair, red lips and a bold eyebrows as she graces the front of the 150th anniversary issue.

Sharing the image to Instagram, Kendall wrote, “Harper’s Bazaar 150th anniversary issue. @harpersbazaarus stay tuned…”

More News:

Kylie Jenner’s New Private Jet Photo Is All The Curves

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Super Steamy Photo For Turning 38



Ariel Winter Dons Tasseled Bikini And Pink Hair

[H/T Daily Mail]