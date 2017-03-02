Kendall Jenner Reveals Ultimate Booty Slap Video

Kendall Jenner just unleashed one of her sexiest videos on social media ever. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a naughty clip that showed her friends giving her toned booty a playful smack.

getchu some friends that smack your booty A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

The Victoria’s Secret Angel captioned the post: “getchu some friends that smack your booty.”

After sharing the video on social media, the 21-year-old model’s followers totally lost their minds. The risqué clip racked up more than 4.5 million views and received over 693k likes.

Her 75.2 million followers showered the post with more than 21k comments and a seemingly endless amount of heart and heart-eye emojis.

The video shows a leather-clad Kendall with her derriere front and center. As she pokes her booty out, the girl holding the camera phone give it a light slap while another woman gets a handful of the reality star’s backside.

Given that she is currently one of the most sought-after models in the world, Kendall Jenner is no stranger to showing off her insanely fit figure. Most recently, Kendall’s latest trend has been rocking see-through tops that leave nothing to the imagination.

When Kendall and her sister Kylie debuted the new season of their clothing, the black-haired beauty was pictured wearing extremely daring clothing that put her nipple piercings on full display. Kendall spoke out about the issue saying that she likes going with the racy look and showing off her cleavage.

“I think people are obsessed with the topic because it seems so unexpected of me, Kendall has said about the piercing. “My sisters were honestly shocked that I did it,” she said. “I just like showing my nipples through some of my outfits. There’s something understated, yet sexy about it.”

Even though she maintains that she is single, one person that has reportedly caught Kendall’s eye is rapper A$AP Rocky.

A source close to Jenner said that she has been “spending more time” with him and “she’s open to seeing where it goes,” according to People.

