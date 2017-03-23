Kendall Jenner Reveals Multi-Colored Booty Pic

Kendall Jenner unleashed a new multi-colored booty pic that could easily be one of her best ever. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram this week to treat her followers to the racy pic.

🍔 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

The Victoria’s Secret angel shared the photo with a cheeseburger emoji as the caption.

The vibrant image only gives a glimpse at the black-haired beauty from her shoulders down to her knees. Kendall was photographed sporting a pair of high-waisted, multi-colored leather pants that looked like they were painted onto her curvy derriere. She paired the bottoms with a midriff-baring crop top showcased the E! News star’s trim figure.

The picture was a total smash hit with Kendall’s followers as they showered the post with more than 1.5 million likes and an astounding 161k comments.

Given that she is one of the most sought-after supermodels in the world at the moment, Kendall Jenner is no stranger to showing off some serious skin. Earlier this week, photos surfaced of the 21-year-old reality star showing her in the newest SS17 campaign for LaPerla.

The luxury lingerie line shared several snaps that showed Kendall rocking some of the insanely risqué undergarments on social media. In the first look, the older Jenner sister was sporting an all-black ensemble that will take your breath away. The revealing getup was complete with thigh-high stockings and a see-through bra.

Discover the elegant, intricate allure of the new Macramè Tale collection. A mesmerizing @kendalljenner wears the breathtaking set of bralet, brazilian briefs and garter belt. Shop it now on LaPerla.com or in our stores. #LaPerlaSS17 📷@stevenkleinstudio A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

The second smoking hot image showed Kendall wearing a fiery orange bikini. Her flawless skin glowed in the jaw-dropping snap as she smoldering at the camera with her signature smoky eye look.

@kendalljenner stars in the #LaPerlaSS17 Beachwear campaign wearing the Summer Energy bikini with stylized starfish and colored plastic panels 📷 @stevenkleinstudio A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

What do you think is Kendall Jenner‘s best booty pic?

[H/T Instagram: Kendall Jenner]