Kendall Jenner And The Victoria’s Secret Angels Jet Off To Paris

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and the Victoria’s Secret Angels boarded a plane bound for Paris to get ready for the lingerie company’s annual runway show and shared their exploits all over Instagram.
The models showed solidarity with one another, all donning pink t-shirts emblazoned with “Victoria’s Secret Paris 2016” on them.
Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Stella Maxwell, and Lais Ribeiro all took part in the fun by sharing group shots of the models preparing to board the plane headed to the French city.
Some models, like Elsa Hosk, chose to give audiences a glimpse of what it’s like to be on a plane full of models.
Meanwhile, it looks like Alessandra Ambrosio is checking out other careers in case the whole modeling thing doesn’t work out.
The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air Monday, December 5 at 10 PM ET on CBS.
