Kendall Jenner And The Victoria’s Secret Angels Jet Off To Paris

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and the Victoria’s Secret Angels boarded a plane bound for Paris to get ready for the lingerie company’s annual runway show and shared their exploits all over Instagram.

we’re off! A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 27, 2016 at 5:53am PST

The models showed solidarity with one another, all donning pink t-shirts emblazoned with “Victoria’s Secret Paris 2016” on them.

Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Stella Maxwell, and Lais Ribeiro all took part in the fun by sharing group shots of the models preparing to board the plane headed to the French city.

Some models, like Elsa Hosk, chose to give audiences a glimpse of what it’s like to be on a plane full of models.

Angels are off to PARIS! #VSFS2016 ❤️💕💖💞❤️ A photo posted by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Nov 27, 2016 at 4:56am PST

Meanwhile, it looks like Alessandra Ambrosio is checking out other careers in case the whole modeling thing doesn’t work out.

Taking off …. 💕✈️💕 next stop #Paris #vsfsparis16 🇫🇷 A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 27, 2016 at 6:28am PST

The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air Monday, December 5 at 10 PM ET on CBS.

