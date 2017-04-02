Kendall Jenner Shows Off Amazing Abs In Cut-Off Shirt

When you’re an incredibly famous model who is also a member of one of the most famous families in America, there can be a lot of pressure put on your image. While working, you have to put on incredibly glamorous outfits and spend hours on makeup to look pristine. When you’re out in public, you need to make sure you look your best so people remember that you’re a model. However, as Kendall Jenner can attest, sometimes you need to opt for a cut-off shirt that has boobs drawn on it to feel a little more casual.

🌼 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

You won’t often use the word “shy” in the same sentence sentence as “Kendall Jenner,”as she’s frequently spotted showing herself off for the camera and in her everyday life. Whether it’s a lingerie photo shoot or just hitting the town for the night, the 21-year-old model gladly flaunts her assets on any occasion.

Kendall’s proclivity for the provocative makes her Sunday afternoon attire seem all the more strange, as her t-shirt features illustrations of a topless woman, when she’s known to show off her own goods. The cartoon doesn’t appear to be anatomically correct, and considering Kendall can afford some of the most expensive brands on the planet, it feels odd seeing her wear something you could buy on any beach’s boardwalk souvenir shop.

Times have been tough for the model in the last few weeks, with her home having been burglarized and nearly $200,000 worth of jewelry stolen. Authorities found no evidence of forced entry into the Hollywood Hills home, leading many to believe this was an inside job, either pulled off by or with the help of someone close to Kendall.

In addition to the robbery, Kendall recently detailed a run-in with a stalker at that very same home in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

So I came home one night, and there was a guy sitting on the side of my street, and I was like, ‘That’s so weird,’” she recalled. “I drove around and went into my house and I watched the gate close. I turned my car off, getting my stuff together. I’m about to open my door, and I look in my rearview mirror and he was standing right there. I just saw his figure, in the gate right behind my car.”

We hope that Kendall’s luck changes and she can go a few weeks without anyone attempting to accost her!

