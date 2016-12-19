Katie Holmes Shares Sweet Snap With Suri Cruise on Her 38th Birthday

Katie Holmes rang in her 38th birthday on Sunday, and the actress made the moment one to remember with the help of some friends and her daughter, 10-year-old Suri Cruise. The actress celebrated the day with a series of photos on Instagram, including a pair of adorable snaps of herself and her daughter.

“Birthday vibes,” she captioned the first photo.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ birthday vibes ! A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 18, 2016 at 3:52pm PST

“Birthday vibes continued,” Holmes added. “So grateful today.”

Birthday vibes continued ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so grateful today 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 18, 2016 at 7:35pm PST

The actress also shared a black-and-white photo of party hats, as well as a shot at a bowling alley.

Thank you for the birthday love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I really appreciate it !!!!!!!! A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 18, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

Showing strength in bumper bowling lol 💕💕💕 #birthdayfun A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:39pm PST

As previously reported, Holmes rang in her birthday with reported boyfriend Jamie Foxx, as they two jetted off to Cabo for a quick trip, arriving at the exotic destination Friday night and leaving Saturday evening.

