Katie Holmes Shares Sexiest Instagram Post Yet

Katie Holmes took to Instagram to share an ultra sexy FBF pic and it’s a borderline heartbreaker.

#fbf ❤️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Staring into the camera with those deep, smoky eyes, and wearing a revealing, ruffled camisole top, Katie is hitting levels of sultry that don’t even exists on any known plane of existence. She is literally off-the-charts hot.

Currently, Holmes is starring in the Realz network miniseries The Kennedys: After Camelot.

In it, she reprises her role as Jacqueline Kennedy from the 2011 miniseries The Kennedys, which also starred Greg Kinnear as John F. Kennedy and Barry Pepper as Robert F. “Bobby” Kennedy.

After Camelot is a sequel to that series and stars former Friends star Matthew Perry as former Massachusetts senator Ted Kennedy, who was the youngest brother of US President John F. Kennedy and Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

This installment of the Kennedy family saga is based on the book After Camelot: A Personal History of the Kennedy Family 1968 to the Present, and sees the focus shift on the drama and controversies of the Kennedy family in the aftermath of John’s and Bobby’s assassinations.

Thank you @jeanneyangstyle @djquintero @genevieveherr @sloaney_77 for all of your help in promoting #aftercamelot which airs THIS SUNDAY at 9pm on @reelzchannel dress by @albertaferretti A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

