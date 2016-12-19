Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Jett off to Celebrate Holmes’ Birthday

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx jetted off to Cabo San Lucas for the weekend to celebrate Holmes’ birthday.

Exclusive: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx fly to Cabo to celebrate her birthday — get the details. https://t.co/teCrITZRmn pic.twitter.com/v4bD4Ufgdp — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 18, 2016

According to Us Weekly, “Katie and Jamie took a private jet to Cabo on Friday morning from Van Nuys Airport [in Los Angeles],” a source told the magazine. “It was a quick trip in honor of Katie’s birthday. It was only them and two pilots on the plane.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two started dating in 2013 and were greeted by a limo to the luxe Las Ventanas al Paraiso, a Rosewood Resort.

“They stayed in one of the most private suites at the hotel, separate from other guests and entered by a small path,” the source continues. “They wanted to be very discreet and had everything delivered to their room and taken care of by a personal butler.”

Holmes separated from her ex-husband Tom Cruise in 2012 and they both share a daughter, Suri. Foxx can understand that world, has he has two daughters himself from two previous relationships.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com