Katey Sagal Unveils Even More Shocking Details About Her Drug Addiction In First Live Interview

Sons of Anarchy‘s Katey Sagal has revealed further details about her past drug addiction. The 63-year-old actress joined Michael Strahan on Good Morning America to explain how impactful her struggles with substance abuse were in her life.

The Married With Children alum first opened up about how she began the process of writing her new memoir, Grace Notes, in which she details the dark times of her life as a singer and an actress.

“It started as sort of journaling for my children,” Sagal said. “First of all, I like to write. But I thought my parents had passed on young, and I wanted my children to know about me and know about our history…I just started that way and before I knew it, it became more than that.”

Since releasing her book earlier this month, Katey Sagal’s name has been in the headlines for multiple reasons as she dished on her addiction to diet pills and alcohol, and even revealed that she had a decades-long affair with KISS lead singer Gene Simmons.

Michael Strahan later asked Katey Sagal if she had any “reservations” about releasing a book with such personal details.

“No, I’ve been in recovery for 30 years now. And it’s so a part of the way I live my life that in order for me to tell the stories to my children it would have to be a part of that because it is the way I live my life and it is the way I’ve raised my family and it is just a big big part of me.”

She continued by saying of her drug abuse: “I definitely took to those diet pills, I have that kind of compulsive personality that goes along with the substances. it started that way and it just escalated from there.”

As a mother of four, Katey Sagal has tried to use what she has learned in her past to help her kids in their own journey. While Sagal maintains that she has tried to be open and honest with her children, she still said that there was some information in the book that they did not already know.

“I think there’s some surprises for them. Mostly, as they’ve been age appropriate, I’ve raised my children very honestly knowing that I’ve made mistakes, it sort of gives them that ‘we all make mistakes,” she said. “I didn’t want to paint a picture of perfection as a parent. I did let them read, my older two, I let them read the chapters before I put it in the book and they had notes. Like, ‘Really Mom, do you have to say that?’”

While I’m in NY, thought I’d stop by @GMA to talk about #GraceNotes. I’ll be talking with @michaelstrahan. Set your DVRs! pic.twitter.com/9FDHsk3CIz — Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) March 30, 2017

What are your thoughts on these latest details that Katey Sagal revealed in her first TV interview since releasing her memoir?

