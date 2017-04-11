Katey Sagal Unveils More Details About Her Relationship With Gene Simmons

Katey Segal has revealed more details about her relationship with rock star Gene Simmons.

The 63-year-old actress, who is best-known for playing Peggy Bundy on the hit ’90s sitcom Married With Children or perhaps as Gemma Morrow on Sons of Anarchy talked with The Hollywood Reporter giving some insight into her new memoir, Grace Notes: My Recollections.

She opens up about her body image insecurities, parenting in Hollywood and the great lesson Kiss’ Gene Simmons taught her.

The publication asked Segal if she was still in touch with Simmons since ending their relationship.

“I’ve seen him over the years. I’ve seen he has a wife and kids, but it’s not like we are close friends anymore,” she replied. “I kind of wanted to write that story, and he was very helpful to me, whether he knows it or not. He was very instrumental in me getting serious about what I was doing. That’s kind of why I drew him in there.”

She went on to talk about what the rock star taught her about life, telling her not to lose herself for any man.

“I think he did have an impact on me. He was like ‘Don’t be this kind of insecure person,’ feeling like a guy would make me feel better,” Segal said. “It’s the point [of the story] that I never stopped working because of something like that. I always kept my work as a solid thing, and I am happy about it. I am glad that my kids thought I am a working mom. I am glad that my children know that their mom has something that they should love. I think that’s been a very important thing for them.”

Although the relationship with Simmons came as a surprise to many, Segal’s kids were kept in the loop.

“I was truly trying to be sensitive to the fact that it’s my perspective. With my older kids, I let them read the pieces before I sent them off to be published, and they definitely had some notes. (Laughs),” Segal said.

She also opened up about some of the fun memories she had to revisit for the memoir, which mostly featured her musical career.

“Well, certainly a lot of my musical experiences were great. Singing with Etta James was great,” she said. “Singing with Bette Midler was great. Having my children was a great experience, even though I don’t actually talk about the process.”

