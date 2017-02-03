Kate Beckinsale Snaps Adorable Picture Of Her Covered In Pups

We are envious of Kate Beckinsale‘s latest Instagram picture. The Underworld actress uploaded an absolutely adorable photo of herself covered in puppies.

The image shows Beckinsale cuddled with four insanely cute puppies. The caption reads, “No one in this picture has anything to do with the holes in my shirt. I have an aggressive washing machine.”

Jealousy aside, seeing Beckinsale cuddle the puppies is the most precious thing on the internet.

The 43-year-old actress recently celebrated her daughters 18th birthday, uploading a throwback photo on Instagram to mark the event. The picture shows Lily as a toddler wearing her mother’s shoes. Alongside the picture, Kate shared a sweet message for her only child.

“18 and now you’re in the big girl shoes for real,” she wrote. “I love you so much @lily_beckinsale. Nothing has been better in my life than being your mama. Happy happy happy birthday to my favourite, funniest best person in the world. PS we will obviously get you better shoes, those are hideous I don’t know what I was thinking.”

Lily is Kate’s child with ex-partner Michael Sheen. The pair dated from 1995 to 2003 and welcomed their daughter in 1999. Following their split, Kate went on to marry Len Wiseman, although they called time on their 12-year marriage in November 2015. Michael, meanwhile, is currently in a relationship with Sarah Silverman.

Nevertheless, Kate and Michael remain close, and in December they came together to celebrate another momentous occasion – Lily’s acceptance into college.

