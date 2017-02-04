Kate Beckinsale Fires Back At Commentor Who Thinks Sarah Silverman Is Her Daughter

When out to dinner with some of her famous friends, Underworld star Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to share a photo of the company she shared. Amongst the famous friends were Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon, former ‘NSYNC singer Lance Bass, and comedian Sarah Silverman. When one commenter mistakenly identified Silverman as Beckinsale’s daughter, Kate replied with a hilarious follow-up comment.

Silverman was sitting to Beckinsale’s left, which might have led a commenter to think there was a familial connection, causing them to say, “That sarah is your daughter? Pretty like you @katebeckinsale.” In addition to the poor grammar in the comment and the fact that he tagged the star’s username while leaving a photo on the star herself’s account, he was also mistaken for assuming Silverman was Lily, Beckinsale’s 18-year-old daughter.

Rather than correct the fan on his error, however, Beckinsale replied by saying, “Granddaughter. We are very proud of her.”

Silverman is currently dating Michael Sheen, who Beckinsale used to be in a relationship with and is the father of Lily. The pair clearly remains incredibly close, as evidenced by Silverman becoming such a close friend. In fact, Beckinsale has revealed how happy she is that Silverman is involved in her daughter’s life.

“I really love [Silverman] as well, and we are really lucky that we both get on, and Lily gets on great with her,” confided while speaking with ES Magazine. “Having as many strong females in your teenage daughter’s life as possible is a good thing.”

Beckinsale remains incredibly close with Sheen, as shown in photos the star posted on Instagram to celebrate their daughter getting great news about her education.

Showing so much affection towards a former romantic partner might raise eyebrows for some, but Silverman clearly has a close connection to the family as well and must have understood how excited they were in the moment.

