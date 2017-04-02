Kate Beckinsale Reveals Scorching Bow-Tie Outfit On Instagram

One requirement of being a successful actress is your ability to star in a variety of different films, no matter what the subject matter. Kate Beckinsale has starred in comedies and dramas, but the genre that helped define her is horror. Starring as Selene in Underworld back in 2003, the actress made a name for herself as a vampire who hunted werewolves, all while wearing tight black clothing. Over the weekend, the 43-year-old paid tribute to a midnight movie classic by dressing up as Columbia from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

We are good enough friends that we got over the slight embarrassment of wearing similar outfits quite quickly A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:49am PDT

In the film, Columbia was played by Nell Campbell and is one of Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s servants.

As you can see in the photo above, Beckinsale wasn’t the only person to opt for the sexy sequined getup, captioning the photo, “We are good enough friends that we got over the slight embarrassment of wearing similar outfits quite quickly.” Considering all of the outfits in the film, we think Beckinsale opted for one of the best ensembles.

Debuting in 1975, The Rocky Horror Picture Show stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, and Meat Loaf. The film is both an homage and parody of B-Movies from the ’30s and ’40s, combining schlocky sci-fi themes with outlandish musical numbers.

Although the film was critically panned when it first debuted, it gained a cult following as a midnight movie in subsequent years. The film’s campy tone lent to people dressing up as the characters at screenings and also shouting insults back at the screen.

Ohhhhhh Angela ❤️ @stephensimbari A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 2, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

Beckinsale is no stranger to dressing up in character, both for the variety of films she’s starred in and out of pure enjoyment. She recently dressed up as Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings for a hilarious photo shoot.

@bscan you complete me A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

Whether it’s as a servant from a ’70s horror musical or a Tolkien fantasy character, Beckinsale clearly has a great sense of humor and can have a good time dressing up both for her films and for her own enjoyment.

