Kate Beckinsale Licks A Guitar In Strange New Photo

Kate Beckinsale has unveiled a new picture on Instagram that will likely have you scratching your head and wondering if she actually knows how guitars work.

Sitting pantsless on the ground, the photo shows the Underworld star holding an acoustic guitar with the neck facing her, and she holds it with both hands while licking the end of it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The caption she placed on the photo says, “Let’s learn from this about saying ‘no thank you,that’s very much not my vibe but thanks for asking me and do feel free to lick your guitar yourself.’”

The caption might be a clue that this is a picture from a professional photo shoot that she maybe didn’t want to take but did anyway ta the behest of the photographer.

Even so, it’s still certainly a head-scratcher.

Let’s learn from this about saying “no thank you,that’s very much not my vibe but thanks for asking me and do feel free to lick your guitar yourself” A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 30, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

Kate is no stranger to bizarre Instagram pics.

A few weeks ago she posted a really unusual booty pic that was equally as curious.

At just a brief glance, it looks like Kate is baring her whole bottom and wearing a pair of butt-less chaps.

When it’s raining or I’m having one of those days I remember that my mother knows how to have fun with a false arse and I instantly cheer up #mondaymotivation #legend #buffalostance A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Mar 27, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

When you look closer, however, you can see that what’s really going on here is that she’s wearing a fake butt prop, most commonly used for a Halloween costume, or something to that effect.

Still, though, the real win here, regardless of it not being a full-on shot of her bare behind, is that we’ve learned that, just like any regular person, Kate Beckinsale loves making butt jokes.

More News:

[H/T: Kate Beckinsale / Instagram]