Kate Beckinsale Posts Instagram Picture Straight From The Bed

If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to be in bed with Kate Beckinsale, the star gave you an inside look at exactly what that entails with a new Instagram post.

Getting ready for the rain …and to be impressed that every American LA woman can lay their hands on a fashion welly within four minutes max A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Feb 17, 2017 at 1:43am PST

That’s right, if you’re in bed with Kate Beckinsale, you have to put up with her making pouty lips while she’s busy posting photos to Instagram. Granted, we don’t know if anyone was in bed with her in this photo, so maybe if there was, they’d get more of her attention, but this photo is all you’ll get for an answer.

On a rainy Friday morning, the Underworld star posted the photo along with the caption:

“Getting ready for the rain…and to be impressed that every American LA woman can lay their hands on a fashion welly within four minutes max.”

Since it doesn’t often rain in Los Angeles, we can understand why Beckinsale feels she must prepare for it. However, the part about a “fashion welly” isn’t something everyone could understand.

For those unfamiliar, “welly” is short for “Wellington,” a famous brand of boot. In other words, in classic Beckinsale fashion, she just wants to know how people who live in a town that so rarely has rain can whip out such fashionable footwear for the occasion.

Selene, the character Beckinsale plays in the Underworld franchise, has often donned some incredible boots, so for the actress to wonder where American women can find Wellies means they must be difficult to find!

