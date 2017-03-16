Kardashian Clan Makes Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars For Instagram Ads

It’s already known that the Kardashians make a whole lot of money, but just how much these celebrities make is astounding. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are sitting on an Instagram gold mine.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars’ names are so valuable that brand executives shell out lots of money for a social media endorsement, Michael Heller, CEO of digital marketing firm Talent Resources revealed to Us Weekly.

According to the publication, brands pay up to $500,000 for a campaign to 36-year-old Kim’s 94.8 million Instagram followers. While sisters Khloe, 32, and Kourtney, 37, can earn up to $250,000 for sharing branded pics or videos with their 64.1 million and 54.3 million followers, respectively.

The products vary from weight-loss teas, ski jackets and tummy-tightening waist trainers. But often when the stars post with these items they typically sell out immediately, explained Heller.

And since the Kardashian sisters know their worth they can afford to be selective.

“They only endorse what aligns with their lifestyle,” said Heller. “They turn a lot down.”

For her part, Kim usually sticks to posting ads for brands she has equity in, such as Kimojis.

