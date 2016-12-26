Kardashian Family Burns Black Chyna On Social Media Christmas Morning

Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat this morning, like she does most every morning, but this time it was to celebrate her family Christmas with the whole world. The Kardashian crew is a big one, so her photo seemed innocent enough, but upon further inspection, there was one Kardashian in-law who was slighted in the celebrations.

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:15am PST

The family typically spends Christmas morning at Kris Jenner’s house for the gift-giving festivities, including Kris’ annual laying out of the Christmas stockings. If you look closely through all the stockings, you might notice that two family members in particular are left out. Khloé Kardashian

Videos by PopCulture.com

Khloé Kardashian’s stocking isn’t there, which is to be expected, as she’s currently in Ohio spending the holidays with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. However, Blac Chyna has no Christmas stocking present, and she has no good reason for it to not be there, other than her relationship with Rob Kardashian is at its most conflicted.

Rob and Chyna have publicly been battling and also reconciling all across social media, so the current status of their relationship is anyone’s guess. Despite Chyna herself not having her own stocking at the Jenner household, her children King, from a relationship with Tyga, and Dream, who she shares with Rob, both had stockings.

A source told PEOPLE that the Kardashian-Jenners are trying to “distance themselves” from Chyna, as “they can’t stand the toxic relationship” she brings. Despite a lack of stocking, Chyna did appear at the family’s holiday party the night before, adding more confusion to the mix.

MORE KARDASHIAN NEWS: Kylie Jenner Has Posted New Skintight Pictures Just In Time For The Holidays / Kanye West And Kim Kardashian To Reportedly Divorce / Khloe Kardashian Reveals Amazing Gifts Given To Her / Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Spend the Holidays Together / Details Surface About The Kardashians’ Opinion On Blac Chyna / Blac Chyna Officially Uninvited To Kardashian Christmas Party / Rob Kardashian Was Beaten By A ‘Drunk’ Blac Chyna / Rob Kardashian’s Family Begs Him To Leave Blac Chyna

[H/T PEOPLE]