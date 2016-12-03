Kanye West Is Living Apart From His Family While He Seeks Outpatient Treatment

Kanye West is apparently living apart from his wife Kim Kardashian and their two kids seeking outpatient treatment in a rental house.

According to Us, West was hospitalized November 21st for extreme exhaustion after a long stem of rants on stage and numerous cancellations of his Life of Pablo Tour.

The rapper spent nine days in the UCLA Medical Center hospital before being released and seeking outpatient treatment. The magazine also reports between Kanye’s stress and Kim’s Paris robbery in October the couple has hit a huge bump in the road in their marriage.

“It’s just been hell for them,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kanye’s behavior took a huge toll on their marriage. But Kim feels relieved he is getting the help he needs. She thinks this is what it will take to save him — and help their marriage.”

Since Kanye’s release from the hospital the family recently celebrated their son Saint’s first birthday during a low-key celebration.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.