Kanye West Deletes All Tweets About Donald Trump

Kanye West has officially deleted all of his tweets about President Donald Trump. The 39-year-old rapper voiced his support for the billionaire real estate mogul after the November election but it appears that the budding bromance between the two has soured.

The Grammy-winning musician has reportedly been extremely dissatisfied with Donald Trump’s performance in his first two weeks at the Oval Office, according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

[SUPER BOWL COMMERCIALS: Watch Every Commercial That Aired In Super Bowl LI]

In the days after the Presidential election, Kanye West made headline news when he proclaimed his allegiance to Donald Trump. While on his Saint Pablo tour in San Jose, Kanye stopped in the middle of his concert to go on a political rant in which he eventually said to the crowd: “I would have voted on Trump.”

Back in December, Kanye even met with the former Apprentice host at Trump tower in New York City. At the time, Kanye tweeted: “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”

The “Fade” rapper also mentioned some of the controversial topics that he felt he could make an impact on Donald Trump.

“I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues,” Kanye wrote. “These issues include bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

Kanye West apparently revoked his support for the President because of the “Muslim ban,” and the presence of Breitbart editor Steve Bannon in the White House, according to Complex.

While Kanye expressed that he would have voted for Trump if he actually bothered to go to the polls this past November, his wife, Kim Kardashian, revealed that she was a Hillary Clinton supporter.

Because Kanye is reportedly so disappointed in Donald Trump’s performance thus far, maybe this will only be more compelling for him to make good on his word to run for President in 2020.

What are your thoughts about Kanye West deleting all of his tweets about Donald Trump?

Up Next: Donald Trump Jr. Reveals Epic Super Bowl Tweet | Donald Trump Predicts Who Will Win Super Bowl 51 | Kristen Stewart Talks Donald Trump And Drops F-Bomb On SNL | Howard Stern Is Concerned About the Mental State of His Friend Donald Trump | Robert De Niro On Donald Trump: ‘Of Course I Want To Punch Him In The Face’ | Sarah Silverman Tweets For The Military To Overthrow President Trump | Arnold Schwarzenegger Obliterates Donald Trump With Response To Celebrity Apprentice Ratings Comment

[H/T TMZ, Complex]