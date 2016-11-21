Kanye West Cancels All Remaining Shows

Rapper Kanye West has cancelled the remainder of the shows on his Saint Pablo Tour after two controversial concerts. The 39-year-old musician had 21 concerts left, including appearances in major cities such as Philadelphia, Orlando, Washington D.C., and Boston.

The tour was set to come to an end after back-to-back nights performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on December 30 and 31.

After two concerts in a row where Kanye managed to anger his fans, the tour has been called off early. At his most recent performance, Kanye went on a rant about Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

“Beyoncé, I was hurt,” Kanye said. “I went down seven years on behalf of you … I am putting my career, my life, my public standing at risk when I talk to y’all like this. This is a moment in the matrix, bro. …”

“Beyoncé, I was hurt because I hear that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling’” Kanye said. “In my opinion … now don’t go dissing Beyoncé, she’s great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people. We are all equal. But sometimes we be playing the politics too much and forget who we are just to win.”

Kanye then went on to shout out some unfinished business with Jay-Z. “Jay Z — call me, bruh,” he said. “You still ain’t called me. Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head.”

The “Fade” rapper also shocked concertgoers last Thursday night after he told the audience in San Jose, California that while he didn’t vote in the presidential election, he “would’ve voted on Trump.”

“This is my platform and I’m going to talk about the paradigm shift that’s happening right now,” West said at the beginning of the political rant about Donald Trump.

“Whether you voted for Hillary or Trump, this is a safe space for both of you,” Kanye said. “Stop focusing on racism. We are in a racist country – period.”

In conclusion, West said, “I’m not asking y’all on your opinions on who’s better, but there are people who voted for either side that come together for music.”

Kanye then went on to confirm that he would be running for President in 2020, which he most famously announced at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The tickets for the canceled shows will be fully refunded at the point of sale, according to USA Today.

