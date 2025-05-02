‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Returning to CBS for ‘Sheriff Country’

Former CSI: Vegas star Matt Lauria is returning to CBS in what’s expected to be a male lead opposite Morena Baccarin on the network’s upcoming drama series Sheriff Country, a spinoff from hit Fire Country, Deadline reports. Sheriff Country, which will premiere in the fall.

In the show, Baccarin stars as a no holds bar sheriff, Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Fire Country‘s Diane Farr). He “investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while dealing with her ex-con father (W. Earl Brown) and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lauria will star as Boone, “Sheriff Mickey Fox’s smart, tough and capable deputy and longtime partner.” Originally from a different area, he’s used to a different kind of policing which contrasts with the law enforcement styles and creates tension.

Lauria joins fellow Sheriff Country new series regulars Christopher Gorham and Michele Weaver. They will play Mickey’s ex-husband and a Sheriff deputy, respectively.

The spinoff episode was written by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater with story by Phelan, Rater and Max Thieriot, the trio behind Fire Country. Matt Lopez, who serves as showrunner and the executive producer. Also as EPs are Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, and Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for JBTV.

Lauria will next be seen recurring in JJ Abrams’ period thriller drama series Duster for Max as Izzy’s (Camille Guaty) oncologist boyfriend and he recently wrapped indie film Drowning and recurred on the second season of Prime Video’s sci-fi Western Outer Range. He’s also has credits in DirecTV’s Kingdom, Apple TV+’s Dickinson, CBS All Access’ Tell Me A Story, Channel 4’s Traitors, Sky Atlantic’s Little Birds, NBC’s Parenthood and Friday Night Lights.