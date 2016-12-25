Kanye West And Kim Kardashian To Reportedly Divorce After Two Years Of Marriage

Kim Kardashian has reportedly met with her family to discuss her plans to divorce Kanye West, a source told In Touch weekly. This confirms multiple reports recently that also follow Kanye West’s recent hospitalization for exhaustion and the impact that had on Kardashian and their two children.

The source says of Kardashian’s family gathering, “It was basically to discuss how to proceed privately and publicly with what’s going on with his health and his and Kim’s relationship.” The source added, “Things got to a point where Kanye refused to discuss his health anymore and demanded that they all butt out of his affairs.”

Apparently, the family gathering got incredibly heated, as the source revealed Kim’s sisters getting involved. “Kourtney, of all people, completely lost it,” the source detailed. “She flung the drink she was holding at Kanye. It missed him, but her frustration was clear. She walked away grumbling, and [their other sister] Khloé [Kardashian] went after her. [Kim’s mom] Kris [Jenner] and Kim just stood there staring at Kanye, who said nothing.”

Earlier, In Touch reported that Kim was aiming for sole custody of their children North, 3, and Saint, 1.

The couple began dating in 2012, and all of these difficulties follows a string of difficult times for the family, following Kim’s robbery in October and Kanye’s hospitalization in November, which supposedly comes from his inability to cope with his mother’s death.

[H/T In Touch Weekly]