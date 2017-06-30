Kaley Cuoco Posts Most Adorable Social Media Snap Yet

Kaley Cuoco and her new boyfriend might be the cutest couple ever. The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share one of her most adorable pics ever with her beau Karl Cook.

We love rainy days ☔️💕 @mrtankcook A photo posted by @normancook on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:16am PST

The 31-year-old actress captioned the photo: “We love rainy days @mrtankcook.”

In the photo, Kaley Cuoco is rocking a sweatshirt with the hood up as her signature blond locks trickle down the sides of her face. The Wedding Ringer star had her arm wrapped around her fellow equestrian-loving boyfriend while planting a kiss on his cheek.

After only several hours, Cuoco’s post racked up more than 75k likes from her followers on Instagram. Thousands of her fans dropped in the comment section to express how cute the lovebirds are together, and how the two of them are total couples’ goals.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook appear to be totally head over heels for one another. During the SAG awards at the end of January, Cuoco made sure that nothing was going to stop her from checking our boyfriend’s horse-riding competition.

“Sometimes in life you need to multi-task. So while I’m getting ready for the SAG Awards, my love is in the ring,” she said in a video while showing her computer screen that was streaming his competition. “We’re all going to cheer him on… Good job babe!”

A source close to the celebrity couple explained that they are thoroughly enjoying each other’s company and that Kaley is totally “smitten.”

“They seem to be in a good spot right now. She is always traveling with him. It’s not as much her schedule but more so his,” the source said while talking with E! News. “She never knows when she’s going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes. She is super smitten.”

This past week Kaley helped Karl set up an Instagram account, and the two are now completely Instagram official as Karl’s first post was dedicated to his actress girlfriend.

“Note to self, Kaley got very very very excited to help me set up instagram,” Cook wrote in the caption. “Well, here are my two favorite people. #dontnowwhatimdoing @normancook.”

Note to self, Kaley got very very very excited to help me set up instagram…. well, here are my two favorite people. #dontnowhatimdoing @normancook A photo posted by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:52pm PST

