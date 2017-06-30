Kaley Cuoco Reveals ‘Italian’ Makeout Pic On Instagram

When it comes to kissing, the French have dominated the market, with a type of makeout getting named after them, but after Kaley Cuoco‘s recent Instagram post, Italy might give the country a run for its money.

Much of Cuoco’s social media profile has been dedicated to her boyfriend Kyle Cook, constantly documenting the trips they take around the world. In fact, Cook is such a staple in the actress’ life, her username, “normancook,” is the name of her dog, whose surname is that of her boyfriend.

The actress once again showed her love and devotion to her partner, posting a photo of the two of them locking lips.

Although the pair wasn’t actually in Italy, it appears as though they attended a themed party in which Italian decorations were set up, including a backdrop of the leaning tower of Pisa.

There’s nothing like an evening in Italy 🇮🇹 in the backyard 💋 @mrtankcook mi amore! A post shared by @normancook on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

The actress has been quite busy the last few weeks, as The Big Bang Theory wraps up filming of its tenth season.

In addition to starring in the massively successful sitcom, the actress participates in equestrian events, which take her to different parts of the country.

Recently, the actress paid a visit to her fictional character Penny’s hometown of Omaha, NE, which she visited with her boyfriend Cook.

The actress’ current Instagram account has more than 3 million followers, with fans flocking to see photos of the actress in her daily activities, from playing with her pets to showing off behind-the-scenes glimpses of the popular sitcom. This isn’t Cuoco’s original Instagram account, as she deleted her original account a few months after her split from husband Ryan Sweeting.

Ruby was the ⭐️of the night. No surprise there! A post shared by @normancook on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

The actress might have had to start from scratch building up more followers, but thanks to all of the adorable photos of her boyfriend and pets, she’s had no problem doing so.

The Big Bang Theory will be returning this fall with all-new episodes, showing the adventures of scientists and their daily interactions.

