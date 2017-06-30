Kaley Cuoco Reveals Group Booty Shake Video

Kaley Cuoco just brought Instagram to a screeching halt with a new video that shows her and her friends doing a group booty shake. The Big Bang Theory star took to social media this past weekend to share the clip.

My girls 💕never changes 💫 A post shared by @normancook on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

The blond bombshell captioned the pic: “My girls [heart emoji] never changes.” In the video, the 31-year-old actress and her pals are all dressed to the nines and looking absolutely stunning at an exotic sunlit location. Several of the ladies rocked chic animal print ensembles and it appears that Kaley opted for an all-black look.

After posting on social media, Kaley’s group booty shaking video racked up more than 452k views and 46k likes.

When Kaley Cuoco isn’t spending time with her friends, she regularly hangs with her boyfriend Karl Cook. Judging by their social media snaps, the lovebirds seem to be totally smitten with one another.

After going a week without seeing one another, Karl Cook took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message about Kaley on Monday.

He captioned the selfie: “Finally back together after the longest week ever and wouldn’t you know it, my lovey has a shirt that speaks to me so perfectly. I love you so much honey. You know what ruby, we love you too, you just love laying and wiggling right into the middle of us.”

Finally back together after the longest week ever and wouldn’t you know it, my lovey has a shirt that speaks to me so perfectly. I love you so much honey. You know what ruby, we love you too, you just love laying and wiggling right into the middle of us😊😘 A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

