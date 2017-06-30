Kaley Cuoco Posts Disturbing Big Bang Theory Photo

Kaley Cuoco posted a Big Bang Theory behind-the-scenes snap that will give you nightmares. The blond bombshell took to Instagram on Thursday night to reveal a horrifying yet hilarious new snap with her co-star Kunal Nayyar.

Tonight’s all new episode of @bigbangtheory_cbs is full of belly laughs and very clean skin 💁🏼 @kunalkarmanayyar A post shared by @normancook on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

The 31-year-old actress captioned the snap: “Tonight’s all new episode of @bigbangtheory_cbs is full of belly laughs and very clear skin @kunalkarmannayyar.”

The image shows Kaley Cuoco and Kunal Nayyar wearing skin treatment face masks. While the masks were intended to give them “very clear skin,” the pic came off as quite creepy and looking like something out of a horror movie.

Kaley Cuoco totally whipped her followers into a frenzy after posting this comical snap. Her adoring fans dished out more than 126k likes and took to the comments section to share their reaction to the photo.

One fan joked that The Big Bang Theory was turning into The Hills Have Eyes. Another fan quipped that Kaley “looks like an adorable Hannibal Lecter.”

When Kaley Cuoco isn’t scaring the crap out of her fans on Instagram, she has been frequently showing off how infatuated she is with her boyfriend Karl Cook. The lovebirds are huge horse-riding fanatics and they actually met at an equestrian event.

On Wednesday, Cuoco shared a picture of her blond-haired beau during his latest competition. She captioned the snap: “My [heart emoji] @mrtankcook and Tilly (Tembla) passing today’s jog at #worldcupomaha2017 these two make an incredible duo @usequestrian @pomponioranch #teamusa #crazyproudofyou.”

Earlier this week, Kaley took to Instagram once again to post an adorable photo with Karl that showed the two of them enjoying an ice cold brew while at the Equestrian Festival in Florida.

“Oh just in Florida for the day, no big deal! @esp_wef,” she captioned the pic.

Oh just in Florida for the the day, no big deal ! @esp_wef 🐴🍺🍺 A post shared by @normancook on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

