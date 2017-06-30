Kaley Cuoco Shares What Might Be The Best ‘Big Bang Theory’ Photo Ever

When trying to determine how The Big Bang Theory has become one of the most successful sitcoms of all time, there are many factors that need to be taken into consideration. One element would, of course, be the show itself and its sense of humor. Another factor would be the subject matter, in that there’s never been a better time for a show about comic book nerds. Yet another component would be the fact that the cast seems to genuinely enjoy spending time together, which adds to their characters’ chemistry, as seen in a recent post by Kaley Cuoco.

Happy birthday stud 💋❤️ @therealjimparsons love love love u A post shared by @normancook on Mar 24, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

In the CBS series, Cuoco plays Penny, who stands out from the rest of the regular cast because she doesn’t have the same level of intellect as the show’s other geniuses. Her failure to understand some of the high-level concepts other characters talk about sometimes leads to conflicts, particularly with Sheldon, one of the biggest antagonizers on the show.

Despite their differences on-screen, Cuoco and actor Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon, clearly care about one another deeply, as seen by their intimate embrace on the show’s set to celebrate Parsons’ birthday.

Considering these actors have been playing these characters for the better part of a decade, the line between actor and character has been blurred for many viewers. This isn’t to say viewers expect the same about of wit and sarcasm as the BBT characters, but watching the show week after week feels more like catching up with old friends than witnessing the sitcom’s storylines.

During a recent red carpet appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, an adorable moment was captured in which Cuoco learned that Parsons wouldn’t be sitting with her and the rest of the BBT cast during the festivities. Rather, Parsons sat closer to his cast from Hidden Figures, which was also nominated for an award. The two went on to tease one another about how this subtle gesture of a seating chart tied into a much bigger controversy behind the scenes, which is just more evidence of how the cast likes to joke around with one another.

