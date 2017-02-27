Kailyn Lowry’s Kids Weigh-In On Their Upcoming Sibling

Last week, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed to the world that she was yet again expecting a child. Lowry is no longer a teen, so it’s curious why she is on a show with “Teen” in the title, but that’s beside the point. This upcoming child would be her third, joining the family with her 7-year-old and 3-year-old. Lowry recently revealed to US Weekly what her kids think about their family getting bigger and what their hopes are for the baby.
The reality star revealed in an interview that her kids are “excited” to have a new sibling. Although they’re united in their excitement, their hopes are split between whether they want a new brother or new sister. As far as Lowry’s hopes go, “I’m not hoping for one of the other.”
Lowry aims to avoid learning the sex of the baby until she gives birth, saying, “I like the surprise.” Speaking of surprises, she’s yet to publicly say who the father is, but confirms that Jo Rivera, father of her first child, “Has been aware of things for a while now.”
