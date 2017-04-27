Jwoww Shows Off Skintight Bodysuit

Jwoww recently showed off her curves with a close-fitting outfit on her Instagram profile.

Jwoww, who’s real name is Jennifer Farley, looks stunning in the tan bodysuit, which she was yet to accessorize. She posted the busty photo on April 20, ahead of an outing to the big Apple.

“Ready for NYC,” she captioned the photo.

She also tagged her hairstylist Joei D Fox, her preferred hair salon (Sniptease Hair in Toms River, New Jersey) and PrettyLittleThing, the outfit brand she was wearing.

Followers of the Jersey Shore star seemed enamored with the photo, which currently has 40,000 likes and numerous complimentary comments.

Ready for NYC 😜 thanks for my weave @snipteasehair @joeidfox Outfit by @prettylittlething A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Apr 20, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Now that her days of being a reality star TV on Jersey Shore, Snooki & Jwoww and Marriage Boot Camp are behind her, Jwoww has moved on to web fame.

The mother-of-two hosts several web series. Alongside Snooki,she stars in #MomsWithAttitude, shows where the two do beauty videos and Pinterest-esc DIY projects with their kids. Her and her husband also star in Jenni and Roger: Domesticated, which gives viewers a look into the family’s home life.

Aside from YouTube clips, she also is known for her steamy fitness photos and videos she shares on Instagram.

Follow Jwoww on Instagram at @jwoww.

