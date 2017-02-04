JWoww Shows It All Off In Skimpy Workout Outfit

Jennifer “JWoww” Farley took to Instagram today to show off what her nutrition shakes have been doing for her figure, and what they’ve been doing is helping her stay trim and fit.

A lot of people have been DMing me about @310Nutrition shakes because they know I’ve been using them for years. Lately I’ve been using the shakes for breakfast because they help me stay on track and keep me full for hours! Use code “Jenni25” will get you 25% off everything except bundles and sale items. Don’t skip another breakfast again! A photo posted by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Feb 3, 2017 at 4:50am PST

Jwoww, who has two beautiful children, Greyson Valor and Meilani Alexandra, with husband Roger Matthews, has also been hitting the gym pretty hard to stay in shape. I addition to her extreme focus on her physical health, she’s also got her own line of lip stains and liners, Jwow Cosmetics, where two of her newest colors are named after her kids.

My bicep is about the same size lol @rogermathewsnj #socloseyetsofar A photo posted by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:18am PST

In addition to being super mom and staying super fit, the Jersey Shore alum still makes time for her bestie Snooki. The two regularly appear on each other’s Instagram pages, keeping their fans up to date with their latest shennanigans – granted, things don’t get quite as crazy as they used to back in the day.

A photo posted by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Feb 3, 2017 at 10:12am PST

