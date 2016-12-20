JWoww Is Saving Up Money For Her Daughter’s Future Jersey Shore Trip

Jersey Shore alum Jenni “JWoww” Farley clearly thinks her children are following in her footsteps. In preparation for when her kids want to hit the party scene in Seaside in the future, the reality star has already started saving bail money!

Farley sat down to chat with E! News about her friendship with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and how both of them have kids that are very much like their mothers.

“It’s crazy. [Our kids] are our mini-me’s,” Farley said. “They have the same personalities as we do and I have to save the bail money for in 20 years when my daughter wants to go to Seaside and do something stupid. Then Snooki and I started laughing because we’ll be in Seaside with them.”

“We’re never going to change,” Farley said. “We’re just going to be better parents.”

Despite the fact that Jersey Shore came to an end in 2012, Snooki and JWoww remain close friends.

“I don’t think much has changed with Nicole and I except that we got older, married and kids. We still have the same personality,” JWoww said. “We still send each other—it’s now private and not on MTV anymore—the craziest stuff behind the scenes.”

One part of JWoww’s life that has drastically changed since her days partying it up with Mike “The Situation,” Pauly D, and Snooki is that she has gotten remarkably fit. According to E! News, Farley set a goal of getting into the best shape of her life before the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Even after giving birth to two children, JWoww was able to accomplish her goal. Even though she was extremely busy between exercising, breastfeeding, and working with an MMA nutritionist, Farley shed all the weight she intended to lose.

“I actually weigh less than I did on Jersey Shore,” she said. “And I only remember that because I got really sick season one and I had to go to the doctor and they weighed me at the doctor and then the cameras zoom in.”

