Jwoww Has Donned A Pirate Suit, And Jack Sparrow Would Be Proud

Jersey Shore‘s Jennifer Farley, aka Jwoww, shared a picture that showed her rocking an impressive pirate outfit that would make Jack Sparrow himself proud. The 30-year-old mother of two took to Instagram on Thursday to share the humorous pic.

JWoww shared the photo with the simple caption: “Pirate night.”

In the picture, Jwoww, her husband, Roger Matthews, and her two kids are all dressed up in pirate outfits. The swashbuckling crew looked absolutely adorable as they posed for a group photo.

After sharing the pic on Instagram, the reality star’s followers showered the post with more than 134k likes. Hundreds of her fans took to the comments section to express how happy Jwoww looks with her family.

“You guys are awesome [for real] Roger is such a dedicated dad and you are an awesome mom and so honest and real it’s amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Thank god for you meeting up with [Roger] on Jersey Shore,” another fan commented. “I remember thw (sic) episodes when you first met up with him and how instantly happy you were around him.”

Jwoww also shared another photo from “pirate night” with a large group of pals.

She captioned the snap: “couldn’t ask for better friends.”

When Jwoww isn’t sharing family photos on social media, she has been posting a slew of shots showing off her toned body.

Most recently, she put her fit figure on full display in an Instagram post after getting a deep tissue massage.

Jwoww shared the pic with the caption: “Nothing better than an afternoon massage with my @pranamat massage mat & pillow set…I am seriously loving this set so much. It takes care of all the stiffness and tension you build up over time and feels like an incredible deep-tissue massage. I sleep more deeply, think clearer and just feel physically so much better with this set in my life. I’m all about my @Pranamat set. It’s such a simple way to get energy and eliminate aches, and so totally worth it! #mypranamat #pranamat #metime.”

What was your reaction after seeing this hilarious family photo of Jwoww and her kids dressed up like pirates?

