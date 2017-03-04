Jwoww Shows Off Her Glasses, Corset, and Cleavage In New Pic

The former Jersey Shore star Jennifer Lynn “Jenni” Farley, or better known as Jwoww, has posted an interesting new look to her social media.

Jwoww took to Instagram showing herself dressed in a white tank top, oversized black frames and a pink and black corset wrapped around her tiny waist. She captioned the pic:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just got a size Small #waisttrainer from /react-text @Girlycurves_ I started at a Large! Wow [smiling emoji] It just takes dedication ladies! I look and feel great. I love how it give me curves. I wear mine 6-8hrs daily for fast results. Use code Jwoww for 25% off. Treat yourself, you deserve it! Thanks @Girlycurves_[heart emoji].”

Aside from posting sexy pictures of her body to social media, Jwoww has been sharing a lot of family photos and videos.

The 31-year-old reality star recently posted a video of herself with bff Snooki as the two showed their followers and fans how to make homemade egg mcmuffin’s.

She added the caption, “New #momswithattitude moment!! Me and @snooki hack an Egg McMuffin Watch it on the @awestruck YT channel!! https://bit.ly/2lnNUnZ.”

New #momswithattitude moment!! Me and @snooki hack an Egg McMuffin 💁🏻💁🏽🍳 Watch it on the @awestruck YT channel!! https://bit.ly/2lnNUnZ A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:42am PST

To stay up to date on Jwoww, follow her Instagram here.

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram, jwoww]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!